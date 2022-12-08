Thousands of Citadel and Citadel Securities employees and their families spent their weekend at Disney World in Florida, US.

Most importantly, the all-expense paid trip was paid for by the company's CEO and founder, Ken Griffin.

In addition to the grand gesture, the billionaire treated employees to Coldplay, Carly Rae Jepsen, and DJ Diplo concert

In what may be a dream for many employees worldwide, a billionaire boss booked out an entire Disney World for his staff to celebrate a successful year.

Photo collage of Ken Griffin and his staff at Disney World. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/sunflower6000.

Source: UGC

Employees from across the world

Ken Griffin, Chief Executive at Citadel LLC-a multinational hedge fund and financial services company, paid not only for all his staff around the world to come but for their families as well.

Besides that, the generous billionaire even paid for his employees' flights from New York, Houston, Paris, Zurich, and other cities, LadBible Reported.

He also paid for hotels, park tickets, and meals ranging from lamb chops to sushi and paella.

To top it all, employees were treated to a concert where Coldplay band performed alongside Carly Rae Jepsen and DJ Diplo.

Approximately 10,000 people converged on Walt Disney World for the three days of celebration in the multiple parks, a spokesperson for the company said.

The all-inclusive vacation was a way for Griffin to thank his employees for a bumper year of hard work and celebrate the company's market success despite the fact that many other hedge funds didn't perform well this year.

Donations to arts, education and medicine

According to the spokesperson, Griffin said:

"We have built the most extraordinary team not only in our history - but also in the history of finance."

"We have an incredible future ahead of us - and I look forward to the chapters yet to be written."

The hedge fund bigwig is worth about USD$ 31.7 billion (N13.9tn), according to the Forbes Rich List.

That makes him the 40th richest person in the world. Citadel spokesman Zia Ahmed confirmed to Reuters that the year is shaping up to be a record for Citadel and Citadel Securities.

In addition to throwing his employees a lavish party, he has donated $1.5 billion to arts, education, and medicine, the Post reported.

