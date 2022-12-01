Comedian Sydney Talker has gotten many doubting him after sharing lovely pictures on Instagram to mark his mum’s birthday

According to the skit maker, she clocked 50, and he called on his fans and supporters to join him in celebrating her new age

Many flooded the comment section with birthday messages, while others remained puzzled at how young she looked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular comedian Sydney Talker has beamed a huge spotlight on his mother as he celebrates her birthday.

The humour merchant flooded his Instagram page with stunning pictures of his mum while announcing that she clocked 50.

Comedian Sydney Talker marks young-looking mum's birthday. Photo: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

Talker expressed his love for her and called on his supporters to also join him in celebrating her special day.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My queen is 50 happy birthday mama @mfashion_designs. I love you much. God bless your new year. ❤️. Y’all please go wish my mom happy birthday."

See his post below:

Social media users react to photos of Sydney's mum

papaya_ex said:

"Happy birthday mum. Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth ❤️."

sparkie_hairaffair said:

"People are hardly aging , this isn’t what I saw 50 as growing up, happy birthday ma…"

accessories_by_nini said:

"50 where???? so beautiful. Many more fruitful years to your Mama."

hunpiya said:

"2 shocking statements: This lady is 50? and that is your mum??? Incredible! Happy birthday to a very beautiful woman. 50 looks good on you ♥️"

queen_jay_dee said:

"I think there’s a mistake in your caption where you said 50, check and do the needful because this damsel can’t be 50 whichever way happy birthday mama I tap."

mrlilgaga said:

"Happy birthday to this beautiful woman. My sugar MUMMYYYYY."

flawless_apartments said:

"Happy birthday mummy ❤️❤️ May God in his infinite mercies bless and keep you amen ."

Comedian Kiekie welcomes new child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that funny content creator, Kiekie, took to social media with a post announcing the arrival of her child.

The skit maker welcomed an adorable baby girl with her husband and broke the news with an adorable video.

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated the new mum and showered prayers on her bundle of joy.

Source: Legit.ng