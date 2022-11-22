Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, has once again got netizens talking after a fan got a tattoo of her name

The socialite shared a video of the fan’s arm that had her name written with a tattoo ink

A number of netizens, however, had a lot to say about the video and many of them claimed the tattoo looked like blue biro

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO, got people talking after she claimed a fan tattooed her name on her skin.

Taking to her social media page, the socialite shared a video of the fan’s arm showing the tattoo.

In the clip, Blessing could be heard shrieking excitedly as she gushed over the fan’s show of love.

The video showed that the fan had written “I love B.CEO” on her arm with a tattoo that looked like blue ink.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Blessing CEO’s fan tattoo

After the clip was shared online, a number of netizens reacted to it. Some of them claimed the tattoo looked like it had been done with blue biro ink.

Read some of their comments below:

sleek_ella:

“Looks like Blue pen 1.”

blaccquin:

“Isn't that blue biro ink?”

_lindaaa_o:

“No be pen be this ??? The thing look like person wey write expo”

treasuredaniel_:

“Na pen Abi na Tatool blessing don come again.”

evanokoroofficial:

“Blessing this person job you ooo, it looks like blue pen ooo”

call_me_luchis:

“One of ur worker tattooed ur name for hand u say Na fans, blessing easy dey lie.”

ingleggeorge:

“Since when them start to use Blue biro do tattoo. Hanty rest Biko no be by force. Find one person dash money make them tattoo your name. Sorry I forgot your broke.”

pretty_gonny:

“This one looks like blue pen ooo”

ofureh_01:

“After the video use spit clean am.”

Interesting.

