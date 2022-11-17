Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has recently taken to his social media page to celebrate his wife on their wedding anniversary

Charles Inojie noted as he celebrated with a post on his page that it has been nothing but joy and peace of mind that his wife has brought into his life

The veteran actor is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his marriage; he and his wife are blessed with two children, both of which are girls

Veteran Nollywood actor and comic Charles Inojie recently stirred emotions online with a post he shared as he celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Obehi.

In a post by Charles Inojie on his page, he noted that it had been nothing but love and joy in his life since his wife came into it.

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie celebrates his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife.

Source: Instagram

He noted that his marriage had been unconditional love for the ten years he has been with Obehi Inojie.

The veteran actor posted a special picture video of the different moments that he and his wife shared.

See the post that Charles Inojie shared on his page celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary:

See how netizens reacted to Charles Inojie's post celebrating the 10th anniversary of his marriage with his wife:

@omeudo55:

"Hen yaa she married you when you’re nobody Chai look at this your picture here congratulations the boss."

@austinjoe168:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people."

@belsjay_:

"Congratulations may God continue to bless your home."

@ady_yellowe:

"Congratulations to you 2 beautiful souls love the song took me back memory line more grace happy anniversary."

@chidoxflash:

"Happy anniversary my Oga. May God continue to bless you."

@casa.noh:

"Awww too sad Emu isn't with us anymore to congratulate you, anyways congratulations Lucky Lolo."

@xtabelcambel:

"Happy anniversary Lucky Johnson."

@henryilech:

"Congratulations sir,Hope say dem no dey rush u again."

"Pres Buhari is one of the greatest Nigerian that has ever lived": Charles Inojie on politics and elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie once stirred emotions online with an old video of his that resurfaced online where he discussed Nigerian politics.

The actor in the video disclosed that he was offered a job to join the Atiku Abubakar campaign train, but he turned it down.

Charles Inojie noted that he told the people that invited him to join the Atikulate movement that he holds Atiku in high regard because he has done so much for the country. However, he shouldn't stretch destiny beyond its rightful place.

