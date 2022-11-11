Kizz Daniel's Mama was a hit when it dropped and even today, his fans will still dance to the tune

The Odo crooner has revealed in an interview that the song was actually a plea to his ex-girlfriend back then to mend their relationship after he messed up

Despite the song, Kizz revealed that the lady never took him back and she is now married with kids

Inspiration for music comes from different places for musicians and Kizz Daniel has revealed where the one for his smash hit single from way back Mama came from.

According to him, Mama was a text to his ex, begging her to come back to him after he messed up badly.

Kizz Daniel reveals why he sang Mama Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

The song however did not fix things for the singer as his ex did not come back to him.

The Odo crooner who laughed through his confession added that the said ex is now married with kids, so all is well.

The father of two also refused to disclose what he did that made his ex leave.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kizz Daniel's confession

starboy_lil.ray:

"Yeah it happens I love the fact that he said the truth yes we do mess up we are human like those ladies who do mess up as well don’t expect us to be perfect "

ogastreet:

"Who be this x wey no like kizz daniell? She didn’t come back cos she was married not cos she didn’t like u."

real_oppy:

"Shepe one girl somewhere gave our Kizz breakfast like this? Wawwu ."

