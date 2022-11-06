'Buga' hitmaker Kizz Daniel has gotten thousands of Australians shouting 'Odoyewu', and this has sparked reactions among Ghanaian music lovers

The song is a recent song released by Kizz Daniel as it uses 'Odoyewu', a common Ghanaian slogan used to express one's affection for someone

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video, with some encouraging Ghanaian musicians not to shy away from using their local languages in their songs

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel recently released a banger, 'Cough (Odo),' and the song is already making waves both locally and internationally.

Kizz Daniel. Photo Source: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Famebugs, Kizz Daniel performed the song before thousands of crowd in Australia as they shouted Odoyewu.

Odoyewu is a Ghanaian slogan used to express love to someone. It means the love of my life in Twi.

The video has generated debate among many Netizens, as many admit that language is not a barrier.

Others also lashed out at Ghanaian musicians who fail to use their local languages in their music. This video is a testament that regardless of the language, once the song is good, people, regardless of their culture, would sing along.

Video of Australians chanting 'odoyewu' sparks reactions among Ghanaians

nyameba_posh:

Den koo Bibinii black Ghanaian, will mock a fellow singer singing in Twi. 3ni mo n3

luckie_luchiano1:

As for Ghanaians, we are soo timid that our language sef is being marketed by foreigners lol

geraldine_aquila_mccarthy:

This is what Sarkodie has been preaching all these years. I'm really sad

meals_onwheelsgh:

Exactly what I said when I heard this song. Language is not a barrier.

jamal_gh:

See how a Nigerian is using our language to claim. Herh. Ghana artist sef no fit do. Very soon, we go lose the Twi, like we lost azonto.

Kizz Daniel calls for a minute's silence for Davido's son, Ifeanyi, during his show

Following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, fellow music artiste and Davido’s friend, Kizz Daniel, during his show in Dubai, where he was when the unfortunate event happened, requested his audience to observe a minute's silence in honour of Ifeanyi.

The Buga crooner ensured his audience was part of those who mourned the three-year-old toddler.

The singer also asked them to put on their phones' flashlights while observing the moment of silence, and they all complied.

Source: YEN.com.gh