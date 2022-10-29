A music fan has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after sending a strong message to YBNL star, Ololade Asake

The fan with the Twitter username, The Mahleek called out Asake to release new music before the weekend runs out

He threatened that failure to do that would cause a serious problem for him and might lead to a court case, Nigerians have reacted differently to his threat

A music lover with a Twitter username, The Mahleek, is firing a strong warning to music star, Asake, who is fond of releasing a snippet of his new music before releasing them.

The Mahleek shared Asake's freestyle for Organize and warned him about dropping something like that before it becomes a legal case.

Music fan threatens Asake over music. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He urged the YBNL star to drop the music or he would take him to court.

According to him:

"Dear Asake, drop a new snippet for us before Sunday, or we meet in court Monday."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to The Maleek's threat

Social media users have reacted differently to The Maleek's threat to Asake about releasing new music or face a legal issue.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Son_of_the_universe_1:

"You wan make he comot Wizkid for NO 1."

Olamilekan_lekizzy1:

"Be calming down now, make him recover, him don try well abeg"

Edafe_richad:

"Why he dey always put one finger for he head."

Lordvc001:

"I swear we go take am go court sharp we need something to dey use dilute food after we chop for night naaa @asakemusic we dey warn u ooo."

Hhardeyy:

"Asake, Everywhere wan Dey cold ooo."

Olivia.moses:

"If you take Asake to court, Olopa go carry everybody o, na our guy o."

Source: Legit.ng