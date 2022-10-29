Popular Nigerian skit maker, Zic Saloma, recently shared his thoughts on a viral video of a pupil in class

The pupil was seen reading in a British accent on the instruction of her teacher as her classmates listened attentively

In reaction to the clip, Zic Saloma noted that it is okay to have a Nigerian accent and that the British don’t try to speak like Nigerians

Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Zic Saloma, started a debate on social media after he reacted to a video of a pupil reading in a British accent.

In the video that made the rounds online, a young girl was seen in class reading in the oyinbo accent on the instruction of her teacher.

The pupil was made to repeat some sentences in the accent while her classmates paid close attention.

Zic Saloma speaks on video of Nigerian pupil reading in British accent. Photos: @zicsaloma

Source: Twitter

The video did not seem to impress Zic Saloma and he shared his thoughts, noting that it was okay to speak in a Nigerian accent.

Not stopping there, he added that if the British people do not try to have a Nigerian accent, there is no need to try to speak like them.

He wrote:

“My opinion about this video is that, it is ok to have a Nigerian Accent. If a British do not try to 'have a Nigerian accent' we do not have to try to have theirs.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians speak on Zic Saloma’s reaction to a pupil reading in a British accent

The skitmaker’s take on the viral video caused an online debate as netizens shared their opinions. Read some of their comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

"I stopped listening to Radio because of accents. Proper English and Accents aren’t the same."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"Like, Mo sorry o, I will NEVER change my accent anywhere I find myself. In fact these people you are tryna impress love them accent "

trace_thrift:

"I sabi this school oooo , so na Wetin them dey teach them inside be this."

princeceejay1:

"We were once colonised but long after the colonial masters left, we are still mentally colonised, that's why we do not take pride in our culture, we have masquerade, they have Santa Claus but masquerade is bad and santa is good "

gemmyss:

"China wey no hear English better pass our country!"

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Na inferiority complex dey make person dey copy British accent wey e no get , own ur native accent with pride abeg "

al_mosky:

"In reality we still shame people who have Nigerian accent. We can aim to pronounce words very well for easy communication than adopting some accent to just belong."

shakar_el:

"Slavery without chains !! I lived in England for almost a decade and never saw any reason to change my accent … most people sef na ghetto accent dem Dey acquire you can teach the kids diction and that’s fine … My Naija accent with strong igbo flavor and a bit of ‘ Init’ and ‘yeah yeah’ is ok for me abeg … When you travel around the world then you will learn that people will respect you more for being original and not copy copy .. No matter how much u speak Peckham accent u can never be seen as an English Man nor Woman ."

