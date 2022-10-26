A video of the moment young singer, Fireboy was put under the spotlight to pick his favourite between two veterans has got people talking

The singer was asked to choose between his YBNL record boss, Olamide and Mavin records boss boss, Don Jazzy

As expected he chose Olamide and heaped praises on Don Jazzy as well, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

You will definitely say the same if you were in Fireboy's shoes not many will do otherwise, those were the interactions after a video of the singer emerged online.

The Playboy crooner during an interview was tasked to choose between tow music heads, Olamide and Don Jazzy and as expected, he went for his YBNL record label boss.

Fireboy rates Olamide over Don Jazzy. Credit: @olamide @fireboydml @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Fireboy admitted that two two are legends as he gave them his respect but said some nice words about Olamide that informed his decision to pick him.

"Common on Olamide is personal to me that is my big bro, my mentor, my CEO."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Fireboy's interview

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Fireboy's interview, most of them felt the question he was asked was too controversial.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amy_nart:

"So you people want him to pick someone over his helper I tire for una."

Olu_of_nj:

"Na dem dey always start fight they can’t put out. What sort of question is that?"

Laffitout_:

"Them suppose flog the interviewer some 2.70hl cable for throat."

Bowlahsadiq:

"Is this suppose to be a question in the first place….Listen to everything he said to answer the question!!! All Fact nd True."

Kelper_dc:

"You want make he pick another person over e chairman."

Big_name_prince:

"But why will people be asking stupid questions come on."

Fireboy rates his boss highly as he clocks 33

Legit.ng previously reported that YBNL artiste Fireboy DML joined other lovers of music in Nigerian to honour his boss Olamide as he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Fireboy DML, who made it to the limelight thanks to Olamide, revealed the celebrant is his biggest inspiration, adding that he has been a blessing to him.

The YBNL artist also made supplication for the veteran singer while referring to him as the greatest of all time.

Source: Legit.ng