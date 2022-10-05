Will Smith will be returning to the silver screen after he assaulted Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars awards

The first snippet of the movie was released by Discussion Films, where Will takes on the role of a famous slave

People across the world are looking forward to putting the actor's drama in the past, and they are rallying behind him

Will Smith will be starring in a film coming out in December. Image: @wiilsmith

Source: UGC

Will Smith will star in a new movie titled Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, to be released on Apple TV this coming December.

The star kept a low profile after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) awards after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett's hair.

After the incident, the Oscars' banned Will from attending the event and other Academy events for 10 years.

Emancipation is an American time period film based on the true story of Gordan, who escaped being enslaved by escaping hunters who had whipped him close to death.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Gordan travelled North to join the Union Army, and the images of the horrible scars on his back were published across the world in 1863, proving the cruelty of slavery in America.

Check out the first trailer of the movie below:

People on social media support Will and believe the actor is worth giving a second chance after his lapse of judgement at the awards.

Underneath are some of the comments from netizens:

@FanCultureTalks said:

"He’s gonna sweep the Oscars again. People are about to be sick to their stomachs."

@grassygreen12 asked:

"Why is Hollywood obsessed with slave movies? It’s like they aren’t creative enough to do something different."

@DiscussingFilm added:

"I'm going to pass on this one. How many slave movies does the world need, really? Hollywood should’ve stopped at Roots that was enough for us."

@AgoraSussex mentioned:

"I don't usually watch these kinds of period pieces. But this looks like must see cinema. Beautiful cinematography."

@thetophabibi commented:

"You guys want to hate so bad, but just know he’s going to knock this out of the park, and this will be a great movie. His talent and skill aren’t defined by his actions that night, and I for sure won’t judge a man that has been great for decades on one unfortunate incident."

@joday1958 posted:

"I continue to love Will Smith. I was dismayed by his actions, but he is human like us all, and I appreciate him and his body of work!"

Will Smith’s Oscars slap gives $120M movie producers chest pains, fans react: “Movie should be cancelled”

Legit.ng recently reported that Will Smith's Oscars slap still pains movie producers. The Hollywood superstar attracted negative energy when he slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the last Oscars.

Apple is the latest big brand to be dearly affected by the famous Will Smith slap. The company produced a $120 million film starring Will titled Emancipation.

Source: Briefly.co.za