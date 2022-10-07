Ace music producer Don Jazzy has received an overwhelming show of love from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry

The music executive is on the last leg of his mother’s funeral ceremony and many came out to give her the final goodbye in style

Kenny Ogungbe, Ladipoe, Dayo Adeneye, Warri Pikin among others were spotted in videos and pictures from the star-studded funeral ceremony

The past few weeks have been challenging for top Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, who lost his dearly beloved mother.

Friends, family members and industry colleagues have showered an overwhelming amount of love on the top Mavin Record boss and this is also the case as he finally sends her off in style.

Celebs storm Don Jazzy's mother's burial. Photo: @realwarripikin/@djbign/@dayod1adeneye

Source: Instagram

Many came out for the last leg of Don Jazzy’s mother's funeral services as they joined him in sending her off in grand style.

Legit.ng sighted photos and videos from the funeral ceremony that had popular names in the entertainment industry in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Veteran media personalities Dayo Adeneye, Kenny and ID Ogungbe alongside rapper Ladipoe were spotted with Don Jazzy at the venue of the funeral ceremony.

See photo below:

Media personality Vien was equally present to show support for Don Jazzy.

See photos and a video of Vien at the party venue below:

Popular entertainer, DJ Big N, posed with Don Jazzy for a personal photo and mentioned how the occasion is all about celebrating the life of the deceased.

He wrote:

"Out here to celebrate the life of mama @donjazzy . May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Now let’s make it rain."

Comedian and skit maker Real Warri Pikin equally shared a video as she prepared to step out for the ceremony.

See below:

OAP Do2dtun was also present.

Timaya, Dbanj visit Don Jazzy ahead of mother's funeral ceremony

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy, and his father showed fans that music runs in their family.

A video recently made the rounds of two top stars, Dbanj and Timaya, paying Don Jazzy and his father a visit ahead of his mum’s burial.

In the viral clip, Don Jazzy and his father, as well as Timaya and Dbanj, all sang together as they watched one of their music videos on TV.

Source: Legit.ng