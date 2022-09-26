History was made on Saturday, September 24, 2022, as some of Ghana's top musicians performed on the same stage with international artists like Usher, Stormzy, Tems and others

Among all the celebrated entertainment stars and fashion icons, A-lister Joselyn Dumas got the nod to host the first ever festival at the Black Stars Square in Accra

The 42-year-old style icon Joselyn Dumas took her fashion game to a new level with these new trends

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana was at a standstill as some of the nation's best musicians rocked the stage with other International artists at the black stars square in Accra. The main focus of the festival is to end extreme poverty.

Fans get free tickets to the events through charitable acts such as watching videos and signing petitions on their website.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Gyakie from Ghana, alongside Usher, Stormzy, Tems, SZA, H.E.R and other surprise musicians entertained Ghanaians and Nigerians at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas shows off flawless skin in red carpet dresses Source@Instagram

Source: UGC

Ghana's screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas, leading star for most of Shirley Frimpong Manso's sparrow Productions movies, was the host of the first-ever event in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The style icon and her glam team, including stylist Kevin Vincent and fashion designer Epiphani gave onlookers a beautiful sight with her fashion choices.

Legit.ng reviews details of the different aspects of her dresses that make her a true style icon.

First Look: Golden Girl

Joselyn Dumas is famous for pulling off the blondie hairstyle. It has become one of the signature looks, and we love the versatility of how she styles her hair.

Betting her own red carpet records, Joselyn wore a short see-through lace dress embellished with glittering gold stones and other shiny fashionable ornaments for the glowy look. She will easily be spotted miles away from the main stage.

The TV host's flawless face beat got music lovers, music enthusiasts, and players in the beauty industry glued to their television sets as she eloquently entertain her viewers.

Second look: Black leather dress

It has been a while since we spotted a celebrity wearing a leather dress on the Ghanaian red carpet.

The style icon proved she is on top of her game, and she deserves to lead the show. She left our jaws dropping in a halter neck dress designed with symbolic accessories that reflect peace and unity.

She maintained her enviable facebeat and clear stilettos but opted for red popping lipstick to lighten up her look.

Iconic moment Usher brought out Tiwa Savage

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage had a swell time at the Global Citizen Festival and she penned an appreciation note to international superstar Usher.

Tiwa accompanied the post with a video of some of her highlights during the festival, first of which was meeting female international superstar SZA.

The video then showed Tiwa and Usher having interesting conversations at different times before he took over the stage and brought her out.

Source: YEN.com.gh