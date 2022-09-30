MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett have parted ways, and the former has already filed for a divorce

The two got married just a little more than a year ago when MacKenzie Scott wanted to give out her huge fortune to the less fortunate

Mackenzie divorced her first husband Jeff Bezos in 2019, and the latter is still dating girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott is at the divorce court again where she has filed for a divorce from her second husband, science teacher Dan Jewett.

Mac Kenzie Scott and hubby Dan Jewett. Photos:TMZ.

First divorce got her $37 billion

MacKenzie went to a Washington state court on Monday, September 26, 2022, and filed to divorce Dan Jewett a little more than a year after they got hitched.

The move comes less than two years after the two got married, and she was hell-bent on giving out her fortune.

TMZ reports MacKenzie Scott did not have chemistry, apparently, with her science teacher husband.

She walked away from her marriage to Jeff with nearly $37 billion, pledging half to charity, so it's a good bet MacKenzie and Dan had a prenup.

The two got married in March

Dan is a chemistry teacher at the private school in Washington state attended by McKenzie's kids.

The two announced that they were getting married in March 2021 but never got any children together.

MacKenzie's author page on Amazon already scrubbed all references to Dan, who used to be proudly mentioned, and her giving pledge page no longer features his name.

MacKenzie was married to Jeff from 1993 to 2019 ... and she was the first to remarry after their divorce. She is also the first one to divorce.

On the other hand, Jeff is still dating his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. They've been together ever since his January 2019 split with MacKenzie.

