American star Usher is in Ghana, where he is enjoying everything Ghanaian, including meeting up with some celebrities

The talented singer and dancer hosted a luxurious brunch that was graced by the presence of African celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Nomzamo Mbatha

The stunning images shared by news outlets from the event prove that it was indeed a day to remember for those who were invited

Usher hosted a secret lush brunch in Accra Ghana. Image: Marcus Ingam, Andrew Esiebo, and Jeff Spicer

American artist Usher was recently seen in Accra, Ghana, for the Global Citizen Festival, where he made he had the most fun following lit performance.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star also hosted a secret brunch at a secret location. The publication also claims that the top names in African entertainment flocked to the unidentified location.

Nigerian leading artist Tiwa Savage, rapper Stormzy, and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha were among the well-known faces who attended the brunch. Usher, the day's main attraction, stole the show, reported TshisaLIVE.

"Our host Usher finally arrives, the place came alive as cameras flashed and the ladies powdered their noses in preparation for the selfie they were about to request. A good sport, Usher smiled and posed in multiple selfies before disappearing for a couple of minutes," reported TshisaLIVE.

According to the news outlet, everything from the cuisine to the music had a Ghanaian but also a Western feel to it.

"Jollof rice arancini served with chilli sauce, horseradish cream and beetroot salsa was one of the items, as well crispy chilli fish and chicken flatbread."

