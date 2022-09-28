Nollywood actress Mary Njoku in her usual fashion has taken to social media with a piece on relationships

The actress in a post on her Instagram page pointed out that money which many think is a big deal is the cheapest thing a rich boyfriend can give

According to the actress who stirred a lot of reactions, only ladies who don't think with their rent and iPhones will understand her post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Actress and Nollywood filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has stirred mixed reactions online after she shared a post about materialistic ladies and their rich boyfriends.

The movie star on her Instagram page affirmed that money is the cheapest thing a rich boyfriend can give his woman.

Mary Njoku stirs reactions with new post Photo credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

She added that ladies who aren't easily swayed by material things and do not think with their house rents and expensive iPhones will understand the deep meaning embedded in her post.

The filmmaker also captioned her post knowing that not everyone would agree with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If you think I am wrong. Fine."

See the post below:

Many react to the post

tinc67:

"Tell them ma, I have been saying this for the longest time. Money is the easiest thing for a man, set standards and he calls you difficult especially boys in men's skin."

kachi_gaby:

"This reminds me of how people will always tell me, "If the man has money, You will grow to love him". I asked myself why cant I make my own money?? When you have your own money, you will understand this quote "

that_girl_uju:

"So true. That's how ladies get carried away and settle for nonsense wrapped in dollars."

flexyprince_042:

"How them wan understand wen you gon no even understand watin you post. Set awon motivational speaker. Same you fit still come out later attack guys way no fit give girls money. Money is the cheapest thing yen yen yen. Stop capping!!"

i_am_lole_:

"The worst is when you’re neither getting any of those others nor the money."

Nollywood is controlled by women

The CEO of Iroko TV and actress, Mary Remmy Njoku wrote a letter to her fellow women after a not so good encounter she had with a female legal practitioner.

The actress made it known that women are doing big things as the lawyer downgraded her when she offered to stand as a guarantor for a family member.

Mary said she spent over 45 minutes trying to convince the lawyer that she can afford the rent but she didn't believe her and thought she was an actress whose career refused to blow.

Source: Legit.ng