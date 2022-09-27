On Sunday September 25, Groovy was evicted from the Big Brother Naija show and alongside Sheggz and Hermes

After hie exit from the house, the BBN star finally reunited with his family and it was a heartwarming moment

Groovy's siblings hyped him up as they spotted himbut he couldn't hold back his tears as he held and hugged his mum

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Groovy had a good run on the show as he almost made it to the finale in the Level-up house.

On Sunday, September 25, he left the house and he finally reunited with his parents and siblings who welcomed him lovingly.

Followers happy for Groovy as he reunites with family Photo credit: @groovymono

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his page, the reality star's siblings ran to hug him as his mum came down from their vehicle.

They all hyped him up and Groovy tightly held on to his mum and cried as she expressed how proud he made her.

Groovy's brother and dad came up last and he had another emotional moment as he held his parents again.

The entire family took different positions as they posed for photos. In the caption, Groovy's handler who had been managing his page signed out.

"FAMILY MEANS NO ONE GETS LEFT BEHIND ❤️❤️❤️.. GROOVY MEETS HIS FAMILY FOR YHE FIRST TIME. Handler is signing out . I love you all."

Watch the video below:

Fans and followers react to the video

homarelll:

"Well done handler - you did a good job "

oghenekaroitene:

"This is beyond adorable and cute Family is everything ❤️❤️❤️"

gloriaosarfo:

"Aaaaaw Priceless #Family is everything❤"

emjay_ike:

"They tried for him..they all enter bars restaurants, etc carried people phones even mine to vote for him."

ogechukwu_macjohnson:

"The most Beautiful thing on the Internet today . Mummy said he made her proud. Those words meant so much to him. Big baby boy"

habibasani39:

"Emotions are high. But we move Groovy. You’re already a star. Keep shining. Lots of love from Ghana."

glorioustoree:

"I cried, but this guy really makes those who raise him proud ,he is very gentleman."

