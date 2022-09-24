A video of BBNaija’s Groovy’s dad with one of his fans has surfaced in the online community to the delight of many

The female fan made her way to the reality star’s dad’s shop and she couldn’t help but let him know that she is a huge fan of his son

Groovy’s dad appeared shy for the camera but he pleasantly attended to the lady and even went on to give her a discount on some items purchased

A dedicated fan of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Groovy, has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video.

Apparently, the lady found her way to Groovy’s dad’s shop and she was quick to bring out her phone to capture the moment on camera.

Lady storms shop of Groovy's dad. Photo: @groovymono

Source: UGC

The lady captured a poster of Groovy on the wall as she happily announced that she is at the reality star’s parent’s shop.

Groovy’s dad appeared shy as the happy fan went about her business but he made sure to attend to her pleasantly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A portion of the video captured the dad noting that his son is a winner already and the lady teasingly asked him to wait till the show is over.

The lady equally disclosed that Groovy’s dad offered to give her a discount on some of the items purchased at his shop.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

hairstudio02 said:

"I bought my purse from him d shop is at GL tradefair."

dear_uzor said:

"Learn to seek permission before taking a picture or making a video of people. The man is obviously not comfortable."

rahmatisa said:

"This is very unnecessary. If na me be the man I no go give am any discount sef."

hairstudio02 said:

"D man na very blunt man oooo he no get time d day I bought my purse from him."

lat_man_ltd said:

"I don’t understand why this ladies don’t don’t have sense. With the rate of kidnapping in the country."

tu_stallion said:

"Madam buy makate!! Stop stressing the man pls."

Doyin blasts Groovy for moving on quickly after Beauty's disqualification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Doyin knocked fellow housemate Groovy for moving on quickly following Beaury's disqualification.

The two housemates were having a candid conversation when Doyin made it known to Groovy that she thinks he is fake.

She was particularly displeased with how Groovy quickly moved on to another housemate after Beauty was disqualified. According to Doyin, she will understand if Beauty no longer wants to mess with Groovy because she wouldn’t.

Source: Legit.ng