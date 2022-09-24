Mavin record star, Johnny Drille, brought out the Adekunle Gold in him, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

The singer, who seemed to have been getting a lot of criticism for his style of music, tried something else in a lovely video '

Johnny Drille made a remix of Adekunle Gold's hit song, 5Star, and it sounded hilarious as fans commended his unbelievable singing talents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

For those who have been coming for Johnny Drille over his style of music, he has something special to soothe their mood and maybe have a rethink about him.

The singer shared a lovely video of himself freestyling to Adekunle Gold's monster hit 5Star, and his version came out so good.

Johnny Drille freestyles to Adekunle Gold's song. Credit: @johnnydrille @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Johnny Drille dropped some beautiful lines to address his critics in the freestyle and the video came out so well.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He captioned it as:

"For all the people that say Johnny Drille is not versatile."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Johnny Drille's freestyle to Adekunle Gold's 5star track, most of them commended his singing prowess.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bukunmioluwasina:

"This one is just ridiculously talented."

Oliveemodi:

"I’ll always be here giving you your flowers."

Abanumdeborah:

"When it comes to music and infact any artistic ability I do not think that versatility counts, a Jack of all trades and master of none approach will be the death of an artistic ability. Art I strongly believe is not learned, though can be improved upon, most of the greatest artists I know are known to be exceptional in one genre."

Chisom.robinson:

"Johnny!!!!!!!!!!!!! Common, you showing off now and I love it!!! Take all the flowers. The lyrics though! We got the message. The unique Johnny."

X_tianah:

"Ayy We know you, and we know its plenty! we don’t care about them. Let me fetch a bucket of water for them so they can swallow their words."

Johhny Drille hints at making street music

Source: Legit.ng