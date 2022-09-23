Nigerian producer Don Jazzy has dropped some advice for upcoming artists who want him to repost their work on social media

Don Jazzy explained why he doesn’t repost some covers and freestyles sent to him as he said some new artists still need to work on their art

The producer stressed that the music industry is choked up, and upcoming artists would need to up their game to break in

In a recent statement, Nigerian veteran producer and Mavin label boss Don Jazzy has revealed why he doesn’t repost covers and freestyle some upcoming artists send to him.

Don Jazzy said he might be doing some upcoming artists harm if he should repost their freestyles as he urged them to work on their craft.

The Mavin label boss, who has promoted the likes of Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ayra Starr, among others, stressed that the music industry is now choked up.

In his words:

“Dear upcoming artists. I see some of ur covers & freestyles. But trust me I might be doing u more harm if I repost cos u still need more work and I don’t want u to get slaughteed out here. Not saying you should stop trying o. Just work on your craft. Cos omo the game choke .”

Netizens react to Don Jazzy’s advice to upcoming singers

sleeponwho:

"The game truly choke. But we working non stop."

teazyworld:

"Na grace be main @DONJAZZY cos we are the final puzzle the duo left to complete the mavin arsenal. If @LadiPoe was to hop on this menace the world go bow now."

ibejimusic:

"We know we still got a lot of work to as we are not were we need to be yet. But we would appreciate any advice you can give us in to bettering our craft."

Service of song for Don Jazzy's late mum holds in Dublin, burial date announced

Ace producer Don Jazzy’s dad, fondly called Mavin Grandpa shared pictures and a video from his wife Indian Picolo’s service of song, which took place in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, September 9, which coincided with her birthday.

In a post via his social media timeline, Don Jazzy's dad also revealed she would be laid to rest in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 7.

In his words:

“The countdown for @indianpicolo home coming have started with service of songs held in her honour in Dublin today 9th September which happens to be her birthday marked posthumously. It is also her farewell party from Ireland leading to her final resting place in Lagos Nigeria on 7th October 2022. The matriarch lives on in our hearts.”

Source: Legit.ng