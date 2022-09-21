Actress Regina Daniels is back to living her best life and tensioning social media users months after welcoming her second child

The mother of two flooded her Instagram page with some eye-catching photos showing the plush interior of one of her luxury automobiles

Regina also accompanied the post with some words of motivation and many were seen in the comment section reacting to her post

Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels doesn’t isn’t one to shy away from flaunting her luxurious life on social media.

Just recently, the mother of two tensioned her fans and followers as she posted some eye-catching photos on Instagram.

Actress Regina Daniel poses inside her luxury car. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina was captured inside the stunning interior of one of her expensive automobiles. The car had an overall red and black-themed interior and also came with a dazzling rooftop.

Sharing the images, the movie star wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Set your life goals on fire and seek those who fan your flame .”

Check out her post below:

Social media users react

rukky_caraccessories said:

"My dear enjoy life, no you Na God doings for you."

erezieesther said:

"I too love you Gina❤️ the kind of love I have for u ehhhhhhh ."

sweezzy1 said:

"All these designers na money you take dey buy am or na free?"

lizzy__diva said:

"@regina.daniels You are beautiful not sure if money is your problem."

sugar2193 said:

"God made beautiful woman ."

lynx0602022 said:

"wow you look@gorgeous dear I’ll love to be meet with soon."

Regina Daniels shares adorable video of her kids

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Regina Daniels appeared to be enjoying motherhood as suggested by a post shared on her official Instagram page

The mother of two mentioned how she was so full of appreciation to God for blessing her with two adorable sons.

Daniels explained how motherhood is beautiful, adding that it brings her so much joy to watch her baby boys get along.

A touching video shared by the actress got many fans and followers feeling emotional in her comment section.

One commenter wrote:

"The sweetest, warmest people in the world. I love you. My heart is with Africa."

Source: Legit.ng