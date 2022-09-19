Ace American rapper Trippie Redd trends again across Nigerian social media timelines after he recently reposted a music snippet by Portable

The US street artist hailed Portable a while back, revealing that he is a fan of the Nigerian musician

Trippie, in his most recent post about the Afrostreet sensation, was seen hyping the singer on his Insta-story, telling him to go crazy

American rapper and street music lover Trippie Redd has again shown his love for Nigerian street music sensation Portable.

Trippie, who recently took to his social media page to reach out to Portable, telling him he is a lover of his art, has again shown that he is a true enthusiast of the Nigerian musician.

The American musician shared on his Insta-story a snippet of the singer's latest single, Aza Man.

Portable is yet to release the track, but the song seems to be already catching on with people.

Trippie's reposting of Dr Zeh's snippet has sparked reactions amongst Nigerians as some took to his page to query him for relating with the Nigerian singer.

See Trippie's post below:

Read some of the comments by netizens reacting to Trippie's post:

@brandy_whitney1:

"Portable will call him out soon."

@fw_smyles:

"Sure say Trippie no one use portable do plus upall this one’s fit be fmt o."

@hetchcode:

"That thing wey Trippie Redd dey find for where Portable dey em eye go see am."

@presh_x.o:

"Abeg watin dis two won sing ."

@jayboi___10:

"Portable go soon follow am fight ."

@meratelivinglarge:

"America werey and Nigeria werey = nice collaboration."

@drey_xii:

"Be like say Trippie dey look for someone to trend with."

