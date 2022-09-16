Kanye West is hogging headlines across the globe again after reportedly opening his private religious school

According to reports, families of students at the the US rapper's institution are required to sing a non-disclosure agreement

The school is also allegedly unaccredited for now and the head of the school has apparently never held a formal position as a teacher

Kanye West has reportedly opened his private religious school. The Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper is hogging international headlines after launching the 'dodgy' school.

Kanye West has opened an “unaccredited” private religious school. Image: @kanyewest

Rolling Stone reports that two sources revealed that families of students at the school are required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Taking to Twitter, the publication's reporter Noah Shachtman reported that a consultant to the institution claimed only parents sign the "informal agreement".

He shared that another strange thing about the school is that it's "unaccredited, for now". Noah adds that the school advertised vacant teacher positions two weeks before classes started.

"The ostensible head of the school has never held a formal position as an educator," further revealed Noah.

Social media users took to Noah's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his story.

@IKE_DEVJI said:

"And yet, this is somehow still less ridiculous than the idea of… Charlie Kirk running a school."

@kathygriffin wrote:

"This is right out of the trump/Flynn/maga handbook."

@rk_tw33ts commented:

"Waiting for the documentary series to come out in 5-10 years covering the inevitable implosion, hidden abuse, and epic scamming that's sure to happen at this school..."

@NonnaMichele said:

"If Kim can take a test to become a Lawyer, without going to law school, Kanye is just as qualified to run a school. They have enough money to buy anything they want."

@chicagospots wrote:

"The last place Kanye should be is in the Education biz."

@Star5AtNight added:

"Why is Kanye always doing something unnecessary and extra?"

Kanye West has another meltdown and roasts Kim Kardashian

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West seemingly had another public meltdown. The US rapper took to his timeline and appeared to be dissing his ex Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

In the now-deleted posts, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker was apparently demanding Kim to send their kids to his new academy, reported Hollywood Life. He has opened his own school named after his mother, Donda, and he wants his kids to go there.

Ye also made serious allegations about the Kardashian/Jenner family. Taking to Twitter, US journalist Philip Lewis shared the screenshots of Kanye's Instagram rants.

