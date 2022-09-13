A video has surfaced on social media of a lecturer of Lagos State University (LASU) ordering an upcoming artiste out of his class

The visibly angry academic directed the student to leave, stating that he doesn't want to ever see him in his class

The recorder of the clip stated that the said lecturer called the student unprintable names and that his manager was also sent out

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Lagos State University (LASU) lecturer sending an upcoming artiste out of his class.

The video was shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @temmytayogp who rhetorically asked netizens if LASU was anyone's mate.

The lecturer ordered the singer out of his class. Photo Credit: TikTok/@temmytayogp

Source: UGC

According to wording layered on the video, the manager of the upcoming artiste was also sent out with him.

The angry lecturer could be seen in the clip ordering the standing student who had dreads to leave and never to be seen in his class.

The recorder of the clip said the lecturer called the unidentified upcoming artiste names. It is not clear when the incident happened or what triggered the lecturer's action.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

sammiefaf said:

"He will blow now and you still dey there dey ride your Volvo to school."

Glano Link Delivery Service said:

"Na the guy be Mugun na... wey you supposed near am give am beta blow for eyes , na your school fee Dem dey use pay the Werey Lecturer. no time."

Gwizzy said:

"Lmao dem send me out from exam hall."

El-Rufa’i AbdulRahman said:

"Send him away from class no be send him away from life now…"

Manlikechase_ said:

"Wait Rema still never come unna sch?"

emmy_webb7 said:

"If he blow now nah him go first talk that's my boy... iku pa eeee."

