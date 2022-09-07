Ace Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared online how he survived a recent fatal accident that could have taken his life

Yul revealed on his Twitter page that while his car was somersaulting, he was removed from the car by God and returned when it stopped moving

The movie star wrote on his page saying God is great, after querying why won't he praise God after he saved him

Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to praise God for saving him and keeping him alive during the recent fatal accident he was involved in.

The seasoned thespian wrote on his Twitter page saying God is great while questioning why he won't praise the almighty after all he has done in his life.

Yul Edochie praises God after surviving a ghastly car accident Photo credit:@yuledochie

Yul, in the post, revealed how God saved him during his recent ghastly car accident, saying God removed him from the car he was in while it was somersaulting and returned him into the car when it stopped moving.

Read Yul Edochie's explanation of how he survived the fatal accident below:

"When I had that fatal accident, God removed me from the car as the car was somersaulting, and He put me back after the car had stopped moving. Why will I not praise Him? God is great."

See how netizens reacted to Yul's post below:

@Im_truzty:

"Thank God he put u back in the car, imagine he asked u to stay with him over there . God is good."

@Deeruditeschola:

"What you had was not a fatal accident brother it can only be fatal when a life is lost or a person died in the incident."

@OJohnharrison:

"Swears man.. It was huge... I was shocked as if u weren't in the car."

@MirAcle90010523:

Praise God for your life oooo .....but why God put you back in the car?

@SmolovCares:

"Your deaf ears in taking another woman into your family is man hunting you..."

@Nwanmama2:

"The can lie wey you lie now go make me go serve God well o."

