Cassper Nyovest is enticing fans ahead of the celebrity boxing match with Priddy Ugly set for 1 October 2022

South Africa‘s hip-hop heavyweights will flex their muscles when they square off in the SunBet Arena

The Siyathandana hitmaker is returning to the boxing ring after losing to singer and actor NaakMusiq back in April

Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest set to go head-to-head in celebrity boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest @priddy_ugly

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has released a teaser ahead of the much-anticipated celebrity boxing match with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly.

According to TimesLIVE, the hip-hop heavyweights will go head-to-head on 1 October 2022 at the SunBet Arena.

In a video released on Twitter, Mufasa is seen throwing some jabs and showing off some fancy footwork as he prepares for the upcoming match against Priddy Ugly.

Cassper is also seen goading his opponent by referring to his training as just a warm-up, saying, “It's about to get ugly."

Priddy Ugly has yet to respond to Nyovest’s tweet.

This, however, has not stopped South Africans from sharing their views.

@khuzwisto commented:

"My number one ☝️ favourite hip hop artist in South Africa, put your hands. up"

@HylytYung said:

"I think we should all agree that Cassper is a multi-talented being, not just artist."

@Suller07 said:

"Everything Cass touches, it turns to gold."

@_King_M commented:

"Let’s hope that they don’t rob you again..."

@the_PopeSA said:

"Cassper, that man has a lot of time on his phela, he is not a breadwinner, he will release his stress on you."

News24 reports that this fight will be Cassper's third instalment after losing to South African actor NaakMusiq on 9 April 2022 at Sun City.

Priddy Ugly would be wise not to rest on his laurels as Cassper won his very first match against YouTuber Silk Talk on 22 December 2021 by a technical knockout.

It's official! Date announced for celebrity boxing match

