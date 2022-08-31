Morris Chestnut posted a picture that reminded everyone why he is regarded as one of the most handsome stars in Hollywood

The star, who has a number of romantic movies under his belt, caused a buzz when he posted a shirtless snap

Chestnut's fans and followers, especially ladies, were left with their jaws on the floor

Morris Chestnut gave his millions of fans and followers heart palpitations when he posted a flaming hot picture.

Morris Chestnut had his social media followers salivating with his hot post. Image: @morrischestnutofficial.

Source: UGC

The award-winning star is popular for featuring in Hollywood romantic movies such as When the Bough Breaks, The Best Man and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday. He is undeniably one of the most famous black actors and among the most handsome too.

Taking to his social media pages, Morris Chestnut reminded ladies why they used to crush on him. He posted a shirtless photo showing off his perfectly toned abs and arms. He added a dramatic feel to the post by holding a rope. He captioned the post:

"Walking outside in this heat wave like."

Fans flocked to his timeline to drool over the picture. Many left sultry comments that left the Rosewood actor charting Twitter trends.

@iamittastethee wrote:

"OKAAAYY CHOCOLATE THUNDER !!!! #MRMORRIS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK SIR."

@riyah.world commented:

"Why you tryna make us sin today Morris ‍♀️."

@baddiemonaee added:

"listen .. chill out with all that posting to body before I snap !!"

@MelaninHued noted:

"Lord Jesus. They don’t make men like this anymore ."

@mainsourcefitness said:

"That’s right Famm! Keep your feet on the gas!! "

@mrsmarjorie commented:

"There is a God and HE is so good "

@brittneyjanell wrote:

"Delicious baby "

Source: Briefly.co.za