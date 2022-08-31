Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, has caused a buzz online after she celebrated her friend and colleague Nuella Njubigbo’s car

In a video making the rounds, Luchy was seen whining her waist and shaking her backside on the car as she gushed over it

The viral video raised a number of interesting reactions on social media as netizens made funny claims about the car

Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, has once again celebrated a friend’s win on social media in a viral video.

The movie star was seen gushing over fellow actress Nuella Njubigbo’s fancy car in the most dramatic way.

In the video, Luchy leaned on the car and vigorously shook her backside as she continued to praise the machine, calling it their car.

Actress Luchy Donalds celebrates Nuella Njubigbo's jeep by shaking backside on it. Photos: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

The actresses eventually entered the ride, and Luchy was still heard praising her friend’s beautiful ride.

The video was posted on her page, and in her caption, she wrote:

“Me when I beheld my friend’s car @nuella_njubigbo Boo issa balling oo.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Luchy Donalds shakes backside on Nuella Njubigbo’s jeep

The video of their display soon went viral online, and it raised a series of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Stephy_abena_:

"I love the fact that you celebrate people's wins …God will bless you for that."

Virginiakehmia:

"She’s shaking what bought the car."

Supernegro777:

"So you dey give the car lap dance? Jesus wept."

Ella_ann20:

"I really like how you hype your friends God will keep uplifting you beyond human imaginations."

Soplux7:

"She dey demonstrate for us how d car take come bcos I no understand that."

Miss_social20:

"This lady is everywhere sha ..no be she go that Ghanaian actress house ."

Josephtony_01:

"The other lady was already showing how the car was gotten."

Soft_papi:

"I see many negative comments is not worth it, just say congrat and move on with your boring life."

