BBNaija housemate Amaka recently landed in trouble with Biggie after her act of negligence almost burnt down the house

Biggie, while addressing the housemates, scolded Amaka as he sanctioned her from using the microwave

Biggie’s decision has sparked reactions from fans and followers of the reality TV show as some joked about it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ housemate Amaka is making headlines over her negligence that almost burnt down the house.

This comes after Amaka took it upon herself to make meat pie using the microwave. She left the dough in it and went on to join her colleagues in the garden.

Biggies says Amaka cared about her pie and not his house. Credit: @amaka

Source: Instagram

Some of the housemates began to smell smoke from the kitchen some minutes later and rushed to check what was wrong, only to find out the microwave was on fire.

But instead of looking for a way to stop the fire, Amaka was bothered about her pie.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The aftermath of the incident saw Biggie scolding Amaka for baking with the microwave and caring about her pie's condition rather than the house.

Biggie said:

“Your negligence would have burnt down Big brother’s house and your biggest concern in a house rigging of smoke was the whereabout of your food…housemates can you perceive the smoke…your constant disregard for big property ends tonight for the next one week you are not allowed to use microwave oven.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

queen_b._cosmectics:

"This year big brother ehn! Different things are just happening ."

kvnglizzy_:

"E don show for Bigbrother voice sef Man is tired."

keepupwithbright:

"Show way we dae manage Amaka wan end am for us oh."

real_tina4.u:

"First season to almost raze down biggies house.. Biggie Don buy market.. Season of 28 housemates ."

theofficiallakunle:

"This set go turn Biggie himself to housemate ."

lavivia25:

"Omo fear catch me Dey for chase all of them go house use the 100m build other house ."

Chichi encourages Amaka to go for Giddifiya

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Chichi, informed her colleague, Amaka, that there is no crime in a lady going for a man she has a crush on.

Chichi called Amaka to a corner for a candid talk about her relationship with Giddifia, and she confided in her that they both like each other.

The aftermath of the conversation led to Amaka and Giddifia sharing a bed together overnight in a fun moment.

Source: Legit.ng