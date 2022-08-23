“He Left Me Because I Was Ugly”: Lady’s Transformation Photos Years After Boy Broke Her Heart Surprise Many
- A video of a pretty lady who shared her before-and-after photos has been doing the rounds online
- The footage's caption shows that a guy rejected her based on her appearance and loud personality
- The clip, which boasts over 200K views, later reveals how she looks now and it's a far cry from her tomboy years
One gent must be eating humble pie right now. This comes after a transformation video of a girl he once rejected for being “ugly” went viral and left many citizens in awe.
TikTok user Dorothy Cornelius @dorothycorneliusa took to the much-loved app to share before-and-after snaps of herself, showing how she looked a few years back versus now.
He rejected me
She captioned the clip:
“He rejected me because I was ugly, a tomboy, and too loud.”
Dorothy may have been a bit rough around the edges in her youth, but this fine babe is quite a stunner who is sure to turn heads wherever she goes now. She does admit she is still loud though, lol.
Needless to say, her 9 688 followers and other netizens were pleasantly amused as the footage has over 200K views on TikTok.
Check out the clip below:
Below are some of the reactions:
Baby Rihanna wrote:
“Wow, I have been liking your videos and I didn’t know you completed my school.”
CillaBioh20 responded:
“We excel."
Nana Kwame said:
“This is the best I’ve seen so far.”
Vera Naa kai replied:
“This is madd.”
Dolly D commented:
“You are beautiful️.”
namina263 wrote:
“She has been beautiful since eiii...”
user9442087237270 remarked:
“This transition hits harder.”
Lady dated man when he was not rich
“I’m not Beyonce, I can’t be silent”: Davido’s baby mama Sophia reacts to claims of being pregnant for another
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.
The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.
Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.
