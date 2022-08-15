It is a moment of jubilation in the Ighodalo’s family as the beauty queen and late pastor Ibidunni has reincarnated

This comes as Pastor Ibidunni’s brother Diran welcomes a set of twins, both female, exactly seven days after her 42nd posthumous birthday

The excited family considered the birth of twins as a double gift to their troubled hearts as they appreciated God remembering them

Late beauty queen and pastor, Ibidunni Ighodalo, is making headlines two years after her death, leaving many heartbroken and sad.

This comes as one of the late pastor’s brothers, Dare Ajayi, took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his fans.

According to Dare, seven days after his sister’s 42nd posthumous birthday, their brother, Diran, welcomed a set of twins, both girls, who have been christened, Ibidun and Ibidunni.

Sharing the good news and reincarnation of Ibidun, Dare wrote:

“about a month ago my brother and his wife welcomed a set of twins (girls). Exactly 7 days away from @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s birthday. This can only be God’s doing. Our hearts are full of joy and gladness. Surely his word which says “ weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning” psalm 30:5 is indeed true. This is a double gift for our troubled hearts! Welcome Ibidun & Ibidunni. May your stars shine even brighter than your predecessors. Amen. From Uncle Darizo”

The good news has many fans of the late Ibidunni Ighodalo in a celebration mood.

