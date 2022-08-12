Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has sparked yet another controversial talking point on social media with a short video of him that emerged online

In the short video, Portable addressed people who are fond of gathering wealths and cherishing their women

He suggested that if such people die, others will sell their expensive automobiles and sleep with their women, Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is back at causing trouble online after dropping a piece of advice in the form of a bombshell to wealthy people.

The Zazoo crooner called on people who like acquiring wealth and marrying beautiful women that all will be vanity if they leave the world.

Portable advises men on life and death. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable noted that other people will use their expensive Benz ride and sell it when they die.

He also noted that other people will also sleep with the woman one married when one is gone and maintained that they are even doing that while one is alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video of his hilarious advice below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable's video advising men about life and death.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Man_like_casino:

"But na you say "make money before you love" if i come make money nau, dem go still help me use am..... na you come still dey talk all these ones... This zazoo dey confuse person."

Grace_himself:

"Portable don leak una secret."

Soplux7:

"Undiluted pure bitter facts."

Seejoysat:

"Truly life goes on! With or without.. live your best life with Christ and thank me later."

Officialgiddy_cash:

"I’m sure them dey knack portable wife."

Portable's wife hails him as he gifts her car in viral video

Days after he made headlines with his visit to MC Oluomo, Portable gifted his wife a new ride.

The controversial singer presented his wife with a Lexus jeep, who in return appreciated him with a sweet message.

Many fans and followers of the Zazoo crooner took to social media to congratulate his wife on the new lovely gift.

Source: Legit.ng