One of BBNaija Level-up evicted housemates, Christyo has during an interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared some of her experiences in the house

Christyo spoke about what made this year's edition of the show unique and her relationship with fellow housemate Pharmsavi

She also noted she wouldn't have accepted Pharmsavi if had shown intention and stated her reasons, Nigerians have reacted to her interview

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Christyo had a chat with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to talk about the 15 days she spent in biggie's house.

Cristyo admitted that her stay was good but it could have been better as she spoke about what might be her first hindrance in the house.

Chritsyo shares experiences in BBNaija's house. Credit: @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"My body was reacting to water, I was like oh my God, I'm gonna be on national tv, I'm very light-skinned it is so easy to notice all those things even though Big Brother took care of it, but I think that first week I was out there but not out there."

She also spoke about her favourite moments as a housemate and what made having two houses in this year's show unique.

"Once we are all on that party ground we forget about our differences I even told myself that I wasn't going to HOH because he nominated me but I found myself dancing with him."

The ex-reality star admitted that the idea of two houses brought out the competitiveness in everybody.

Christyo also spoke about her relationship with Pharmsavi:

" I think Pharmsavi had intentions but he is not one of those straightforward guys, I kept saying he is confused because this minute he is like I want slim the next one he wants thick I was sort of confused."

She admitted that she wouldn't have accepted him if had shown intentions and declared that they would be good as just friends because she like straightforward guys.

Watch her interview below:

Nigerians react to Christyo's interview:

Social media users have reacted differently to Christyo's interview.

Legit.g picked some of the comments read below:

Enamtugbefia:

"Very vocal lady, higher heights Christyo."

The_mirro_that_shineth_:

"The good ones no dey last inside bbn house na those touts them dey last."

_Iamnneka:

"Nigerians don’t like gentle people. Christyo is cool."

Source: Legit.ng