Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, recently caused a stir on social media over a mystery lady

Taking to his Twitter page, the funny man posted a photo of himself tightly hugging the unidentified lady and it got people talking

A number of people moaned their single status while others noted how the joker was still able to bag a woman

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, appears to be boo’d up going by his recent post on social media that got fans talking.

The funny man took to his official Twitter page to tease fans after he posted a photo of himself with a mystery lady.

In the photo, the comedian was seen holding the lady tightly around her waist as she hid her face by turning her back to the camera.

Comedian Sabinus shares photo of mystery lady. Photos: @mrfunny1_, @sabinus1 (Twitter)

In his usual comic manner, Sabinus was also seen opening his eyes wide as she appreciated his woman with his looks.

Sabinus simply captioned the photo:

“Just passing .”

Fans react to Sabinus’ photo with mystery lady

As expected, the comedian’s photo with the lady stirred a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

Sabinus gifts wads of dollars to little girl

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu popularly known as Oga Sabinus thrilled people in an area he was recently spotted in as he gave a little girl wads of dollars.

Sporting his signature blue-coloured long sleeves shirt on black trousers, Sabinus saw the kid attending to her play wares that comprises of stones and some leaves and sought to patronise her.

In the hilarious video shared by @oga_unique on TikTok, Sabinus bent to the kid's ear level to get the price of her 'food.'

From N5k she slapped on the play materials food, the kid reduced it to N4k and the comedian was happy to give her wads of dollars from his pocket.

As the comedian took out each note and handed it to the innocent kid who obviously didn't know its value, onlookers erupted in excitement. Internet users reacted to the clip.

