Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong for nearly a year to everyone's surprise

The couple began dating in October 2021 after the reality star’s hosting debut on SNL, in which they shared a kiss

The mum of four shared a series of lovely photos to show fans just how happy they are as a couple

Kim Kardashian gave fans a tight glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media on Monday.

Kim Kardashian shares photos from Pool Day with Pete Davidson. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Source: UGC

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a slideshow on Instagram of her and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, spending a day together at the pool.

In the photos, the couple was seen lounging around the house and being very comfortable with one another.

Kardashian was photographed in most shots in a black crop top and sweat shorts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, Davidson was shirtless with a pair of grey sweat pants and a beanie.

The Skims founder playfully placed her feet on her beau’s chest in two of the photos.

The carousel gives fans a look into the pair’s everyday life just hours after they teased how they keep their private life spicy in the newest Kardashians trailer.

Reactions

malika:

"Happy looks great on you "

khloekardashian:

"Do you guys have a foot fetish too? "

justtnic:

"This makes me so happy ❤️"

parishilton:

"So happy for you!"

akiartistry:

"Relaxed and at ease. Relationships aren’t easy but I’m glad you found one that isn’t so hard. ❤️"

sarah_k_buchanan:

"My fav photo series ever."

Kim Kardashian and lover Pete Davidson show off cute moments together

Kim Kardashian shared cute snaps with her lover Pete Davidson while vacationing in Tahiti.

The two lovers were on vacation on the tropical island of Tahiti and they seemed to enjoy every bit of the time they spent together.

The mother of four revealed that her boo had passed the boyfriend test as he captured a beautiful Kim in a lovely video she approved.

Pete has been taking his role as Kim's boyfriend very seriously, and their numerous fans seem to adore the two.

Source: TUKO.co.ke