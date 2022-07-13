Popular singer Peter Okoye of Psquare has penned an emotional message to his late mother 10 years after her demise

Peter, who misses his mum, said he would be her little boy again in heaven as he prayed for her to continue to rest in peace

The singer’s statement has left many of his fans and followers gushing as they joined him to shower prayers on her

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the PSquare music group has penned a tribute to his late mother, Mrs Josephine Okoye, who died ten years ago.

Peter, in a statement, said he would become his mother’s little boy again in heaven as he confessed to missing his mother.

Peter Okoye shares old pictures of his late mother. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Sharing some of her photos via his social media timeline, Peter wrote:

“I pray that someday in heaven, I will be your little boy again. Missing You Mom. Continue resting #10YearsAfter #12July2012.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Mrs Josephine Okoye was the mother of Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye, and she died on the 12th of July, 2012.

Fans join Peter Okoye to pen tribute to his late mother

Many of the singer’s fans and followers dropped lovely messages as they joined him in penning tribute to his mother.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

iamosisiegonaasia:

"Her Love will always keep the Psquare she knew then going forward together and forever..... We are waiting for una latest jam..... Much love from Poland."

mslolajay:

"Awwww May she continue to rest in peace ."

thelmaborbor:

"May her sweet soul continue to rest in paradise until she see meet her twins boys again..She was so beautiful P..I can see where you get your good looks from️️️️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

namuzzibwa

"She must be the happiest woman in heaven after you reconciling with yr brother."

Peter Okoye sparks marital crisis rumours with strange tweets

At a time his twin brother Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy is having challenges in his marriage, a series of tweets from Peter Okoye of the Psquare music group left many worried.

In a statement via his Twitter handle, Peter said he is sad but is left with no choice but to quit.

In another tweet, Peter revealed he would be introducing someone else, the full details of what he meant, however, remain unknown.

Source: Legit.ng