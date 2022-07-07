North West is the eldest child of rapper Kanye West and American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian

The nine-year-old is with her mother in Europe and has been spotted at events associated with the Paris Fashion Week

Earlier Kanye's daughter was spotted rocking her dad's vintage varsity jacket that was from his defunct fashion line

Billionaire rapper Kanye West's eldest daughter North West stepped out with her mom Kim Kardashian, accessorized in matching silver nose rings.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West wore matching nose rings as they stepped out during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images, Raw Images LTD.

On the spotlight

The duo was spotted in couture shows during Paris Fashion Week and they have been in the paparazzi spotlight.

According to Page Six, after gracing Balenciaga’s runway on Wednesday, 41-year-old Kim did an attire change and the mum-daughter combo showed up clad in nose rings that were attached to long, dangling chains connected to their shimmering silver jewellery.

Kim rocked a striped dress that featured a bodice resembling a bra, while North wore a pleated skirt and a pinstriped vest with a black tie.

Kanye West's Pastelle jacket

Still in Paris, Legit.ng reported Kanye West's eldest daughter North West stepped out with her mom Kim Kardashian, clad in her dad's varsity jacket at Paris Fashion Week.

The vintage jacket is from Kanye’s now-defunct streetwear label, Pastelle which was founded in 2004 but was never availed to the market.

The jacket which the rapper only rocked once during the 2008 America Music Awards is considered a collector's item, and its design received the creative input of the late Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones of Dior Homme.

A similar blue and red varsity jacket is reported to have been sold for KSh 1.18 million shillings in the second-hand market.

Little performer

On Wednesday, March 30, North West sang her heart out to Disney's animated film Encanto.

The nine-year-old girl alongside her best friend dramatically performed the song from the back of her car seat.

The two had mastered the song lyrics with ad-libs and their hands synchronised to the beat of the song.

