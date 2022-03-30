North West keeps reminding fans she is a chip off the old block that is Kanye Omari West, her father

Fans noted that the eight-year-old had her father's talents as she was very expressive in her performance

North sang her heart out and her face and hand expressions truly showed that the young girl loved singing

North West in a video that was shared by her mother Kim Kardashian sang her heart out to Disney's animated film Encanto.

North West Amuses Fans With Beautiful Performance. Photo: Kim Kardashian.

Source: Instagram

The mother of four took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely video of her daughter and her best friend Ryan Romulus.

Rockstar North

The eight-year-old girl alongside her best friend dramatically performed the song from the back of her car seat.

The two had mastered the song lyrics with ad-libs and their hands synchronised to the beat of the song.

Stuck in our head

The SKIMS mogul captioned the video to show that the song rang in her mind after North and Ryan's performance of the Disney character Bruno.

North is quite a character as she has her own TikTok supervised by Kim and it depicts the inner artist hidden in the eight-year-old.

Fans react

A-list celebrities and fans celebrated the girl's performance here's what they had to say:

@khloekardashian said:

"Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!"

@justtnic said:

"Omg this is amazing."

@eric_grantham said:

"North is her dad twin I love her."

@confer313 said:

"North will def be a singer in her future!"

@keenanxwill said:

"Not North tryna rap get it from her daddy."

@blackcatdarkrooms said:

"Adorable! Gifted like their father!!!!"

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Saint's soccer game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split for the sake of their kid.

According to TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that was going on.

The two took in their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles.

