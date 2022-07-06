Some social media users have expressed their love for singer Banky W and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi's marriage

Many of them voted for them as their celebrity couple's role model in an online poll conducted by Legit.ng recently

The duo recorded the highest percentage of votes ahead of other celebrity couples that were selected in the poll, while some fans mentioned their favourites who didn't make the poll

Fans love it when they see their favourite celebrities happy together with their partners as they always gush about them and their flawless love moments.

The celebrities on their part seemed to understand that their fans cherish such moments, so they served them big time both online and offline.

Fans pick Banky and Adesua as their favourite celebrity couple. Credit: @bankywellington @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Riding on that premise, Legit.ng did a poll to know which celebrity couples fans want as their marriage role model

Interestingly, 48.1 per cent of the total respondents voted for Banky W and Adesua, Simi and Adekunle Gold came close with 37.9 per cent votes, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe got 7.9 per cent and just 6.3 per cent went for 2Baba and Annie Idibia.

Some of the respondents picked couples who didn't make the list

Check out the poll below:

Other couples that were mentioned but didn't make the list are Olu Jacobs and Joke Silver.

Read what fans are saying below:

Gandhiup4life:

"Olu Jacob and Joke Silver.

Orinya20:

"If Omotola was on the list, I would have picked that."

HussainiNgang:

"Instead of people like Olu Jacobs to top you carry 2Baba name put. Nawa o."

Ekok_kenneth:

"Which of the above done last reach ann and 2baba?"

celebrity couples living drama-free lives

Some Nigerian celebrities decided not to look outside the celebrity pool for their better halves and some seem to have gotten it right.

While some celebrity marriages have hit the rocks or become shaky from controversies and dramas, others have continued to live in a fairytale.

From cute loved-up photos to amazing moments with fans sharing their joy, some stars have managed to keep their marriages drama-free.

Source: Legit.ng