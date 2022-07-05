Ghanaian movie director, Sammy Rasta, has revealed that there have been endorsement deals worth thousands of dollars that Jackie Appiah has rejected

Making some revelations in an interview, he said that the actress rejected a deal worth N 3 million which only required her to post three flyers on her Instagram page

3 He noted that Jackie Appiah's mansion indicates that the Ghanaian movie industry is a lucrative one and thus would attract investors

Ghanaian movie director, Sammy Rasta, has disclosed that renowned actress Jackie Appiah rejected an endorsement deal that was worth N3 million

The content of the deal required her to post three flyers of the brand on her official Instagram page for that amount.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Sharing the incident on Power FM, he revealed that he personally offered Jackie Appiah an endorsement deal worth thousands of dollars which she rejected. He added that the amount that was offered her could have been someone's earnings from brand deals for a whole year.

“My big man wanted Jackie to post three flyers on her Instagram. Not even with her face. Three posts on her Instagram for three weeks. It couldn’t meet her brand. 5000 dollars for three weeks. She did not accept. I know someone who has accepted a contract that is worth the amount Jackie rejected.”

He commended Jackie Appiah for building such a firm brand, and he advised young women not to be deceived that going under the sheets with someone in the movie industry would guarantee success.

“Rebranding yourself is very important. Let’s celebrate her. She is one of our own. We should be happy that someone who has worked in the creative industry can achieve what she has achieved.

Speaking on Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion, Sammy Rasta said that achieving this huge milestone in her life would push investors to realise that the creative space in Ghana is lucrative

But if we make it seem Jackie Appiah cannot afford to build this house then which investor will invest in our industry?”

Source: YEN.com.gh