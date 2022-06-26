Real Housewives of Lagos star Caroline Hutchings is celebrating her 35th birthday, but oit has been met with backlash on social media

A lot of Nigerians have refused to believe that the former beauty queen still claims to be 35 when she should be over 40

Different people have come up with theories and claims to back up the fact that the ex-actress lied about just turning 35

Real Housewives of Lagos star and former actress Caroline Hutchings has sparked reactions on social media on her birthday.

The ex-beauty queen shared a beautiful photo to mark her 35th birthday while holding up balloons that publicly declared her age.

Caroline Hutchings gets dragged on social media over her age Photo credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

"Time for a magical ride on the 35th floor .. cheers to a new year "

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Caroline Hutchings' age

@Winnie97170887:

"You're 42 jare stop lieing abeg you too dey lie."

@hannahmuktar:

"You guys lie unprovoked on this app."

@WharleyEtAll:

"If she says she's 35 she's 35 noni. Baba Suwe once said pretty girls don't lie. I agree with him."

@DeborahAgboola4:

"I thought in real housewives of Lagos she mentioned she was 45 older than iyabo sef"

crazydaisy_usman:

"Like me for the last few years I've been 21 till the day I clock 40, she's in that category of denial."

pappykaybee:

"Them no dey Gree pass 30 something "

blessedwithknowledge2:

"I was watching this woman I was 16 17 now going to 33 but she’s 35?"

kleb.fx:

"Everything about Caroline nah lieess full am. No single truth."

Carolyn Hutchings and Laura Ikeji fight dirty on Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos show continued to air the drama and bad blood between socialite Laura Ikeji and former actress Carolyn Hutchings.

Both ladies’ dislike for each other became public knowledge on the show and things almost degenerated into a fist fight.

In videos making the rounds online, Laura and Carolyn were seen fighting dirty and they had to be held back by the crew and other real housewives.

In the viral clip, Carolyn claimed she once saw Laura being pimped out to a former governor and the businesswoman accused her of lying.

Source: Legit.ng