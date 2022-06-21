Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus has been out of the country for a while and the film star is determined to enjoy her life to the fullest

The actress showed up for Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, who had a show on her ongoing tour in Toronto

Badmus flooded her Instagram page with pictures she took with the singer as many people gushed in her comment section

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is killing two birds with one stone as indicated by her moves in recent times.

The movie star who has been in Toronto for some time is living her best life and at the same time showing support for some of her music star friends.

Eniola Badmus storms Tiwa Savage's Toronto concert. Photo: @eniolabadmus

Just a few days after Legit.ng reported that the actress attended Davido’s Toronto show, Badmus extended the same level of support to singer Tiwa Savage.

The Omo Ghetto movie star showed up at Tiwa’s show which is part of her ongoing Water and Garri tour in the US.

Taking to her Instagram page with photos of her and the singer, Badmus wrote:

"Was nice seeing my homie do her thing last nite in Toronto…..congratulations gurl."

A different video mashup captured the two females on their way to the venue.

Eniola also shared a video of Tiwa on stage, while noting that the show was lit.

Fans and colleagues gush over female stars

3arhayo said:

"My 2 babies hmm hmmm hmmmm opooor o."

markposh_ said:

"Help me give her more hugs and tell her WE LOVE HER!"

temidayo.oluwaseyifunmi said:

" you are getting big again oo."

ericafeliz5 said:

"Beautiful people ."

drealsean10 said:

"Queen T and queen E ❤️."

aishagal6 said:

"Mummy Jamal y nau dis dressing is immoral Ooooooogosssssh."

gifttbight said:

"You guyz are looking good."

Fans gush over Tiwa Savage's beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian music star dropped some mind-blowing photos of her as she slayed for the gram.

Tiwa Savage was seen rocking a mini skirt and a brown corset as she showed off her body. The singer also captioned the post with a statement about not joining fools in a conversation as one would be regarded the same.

Popular celebrities within and outside Nigeria dropped beautiful messages in Tiwa’s comment section.

