Sarah Jakes Roberts the daughter of renowned preacher and motivational speaker T. D. Jakes saluted her father as the world marked Father's Day

The preacher's daughter jotted a heartwarming message to him honouring him for all the great things he has done for her and their family

Her online post elicited positive comments from the T. D. Jakes's fans and a majority of them lauded her for her thoughtful post

Celebrated American Bishop T.D. Jakes's daughter Sarah penned an emotional post honouring her father on Father's Day.

Thank you for leaning in

Sarah took to her Facebook page, posting an adorable photo of her father whispering to her and accompanied it with a message celebrating the man of the cloth.

She wrote:

"The world heard your yell. My heart held your whispers. Thank you for leaning in. Holding me close. Making room in your world and bravely going first. I love you so much and thank God you’re my father."

The Bishop's daughter's post elicited comments from her online followers and below are some of them:

Yolanda Landa Kuykendall wrote: ·

"You always have the right words to say! just like your dad. Happy Father’s Day Bishop!"

Tricia Johnson wrote:

"HAPPY Father's Day Bishop Jakes! Thanks for being our spiritual father that we can follow you as you follow Christ Jesus."

Tinuke Maiyegun wrote:

"Thank you beautiful Sarah for sharing your amazing father with us. He is Yahweh’s precious gift to us."

Linda Jackson wrote:

"Beautiful indeed!!! God bless you! Happy Father's Day Bishop T.D.Jakes. Royalty at its Best Amen."

Loretta Jones wrote:

"Sarah your Daddy, there are no real words to describe his Greatness. He's your Father. He's the Church's earthly father and true follower of Our Father. Happy Father's Day Bishop T D Jakes."

Kim Kardashian praises Kanye West on Father's Day

On Sunday, June 19, the world celebrated Father's Day. It was the day of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

Kim Kardashian took to social media and showered her ex-husband rapper Kanye West with praises on the special occasion of Father’s Day.

In the sweet post sighted by Page Six, the mother of four thanked the rapper for being the best dad to their kids.

