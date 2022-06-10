Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty , have a daughter together, and the baby girl was born a year ago

, John Dumelo took to social media to unveil the girl who is his second child with Gifty on Friday, June 10, 2022, according to him, the girl has turned one year old today

The video showed the actor braiding the hair of the little girl. Dumelo's son, John Jnr also helped with the braiding of his sister's hair

John Dumelo melted hearts with a video he shared on his Instagram page performing fatherly duties on his daughter.

The actor and politician finally unveiled his second child to the world as she celebrated her first birthday.

John Dumelo has announced he has daughter

Dumelo could not hold back his emotions as he gushed over the adorable little girl who sat in her baby chair while he made her hair.

The actor's first child and son was also seen in the video trying to help make his baby sister look like a princess.

Dumelo captioned the post with:

"Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much!!!!!"

Sweet reactions

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday princess "

inempeter:

"Happy birthday daughter "

selassie_ibrahim:

"Happy birthday Mali❤️❤️❤️"

treasurednetty:

"Awww look at my dearest dearest babygirl! We love you so much;God bless you today and always ❤️❤️❤️"

priscillaawunyo:

"Awww, this naa big surprise oo . Happy birthday beautiful "

behgum_sumie:

"Happy birthday. She is soo cute she does not want her bro to touch her hair"

John Dumelo turns hairdresser for his wife in video

John Dumelo has shown he is a man of many parts. Apart from being a great actor, a budding politician, and a philanthropist, he is a good hairdresser too.

Dumelo showed this hairdressing skill while hanging out with his wife, Gifty Mawunya, in their home.

In a lovely video Legit.ng sighted online, the actor-turned-politician was spotted giving his wife a hair wash at home.

Dumelo's wife posted the video of her husband treating her hair right on TikTok and later brought it to Instagram.

