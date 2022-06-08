Popular Nigerian singer Ruger has reacted to the dating rumour between him and actress Susan Pwajok

The singer , when queried about his relationship with Susan, made a very short statement as he referred to her as his bestie

, Ruger's comments about the actress sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community, some of them dragged Susan

Days after social media was awash with the dating rumour between singer Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok, the singer has finally spoken about their relationship.

Ruger in a video that emerged online, answered a quick question about who Susan is to him and his answer got everyone wondering.

Ruger speaks on relationship with Susan Pwajok. Credit: @rugerofficial @susanpwajok

Source: Instagram

The singer declared that:

"Susan has always been my best friend, that is all I can say."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His statement got people wondering because the duo have sparked hilarious dating rumour with a loved-up video emerging online.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Ruger's comments about Susan Pwajok

Social media users have reacted to the video of Ruger referring to Susan Pwajok as his bestie, some of them dragged the actress.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Dunnimobola:

"How can you claim a man that didn't claim you.. ladies learn ooo."

_Vyvyen.obi:

"Brother sister enjoy your bestieship."

Maheenah_couture:

"Bestie with benefits."

Emehcca:

"He even stuttered na girlfriend he wan talk and why all these vile comments? Na woman way we call Bestie na she we love o."

Ms__pat:

"Bestie wey de........ Anyway never mind we understand."

DJ Dimplenipple slams Ruger for calling her out

Popular singer, Ruger, was among social media users who woke up to popular dancer DJ DimpleNipple calling out singer D’Prince for allegedly blocking her on his Instagram page.

The female dancer had shared screenshots of her exchange with the singer in which he requested her presence at a popular hotel for a business meeting.

Ruger, in his reply to her, called her a low life who is used to doing hookups and noted that legal actions will be taken against her.

DJ Dimplenipple refused to let Ruger talk to her like he deemed fit and she fired back at him by first calling him a small boy. According to the dancer, she saw the singer at the airport and he could not even look her in the face.

Source: Legit.ng