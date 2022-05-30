Cardi B and her husband Offset recently witnessed a luxurious yacht sinking while they are on vacation

The celebrity couple had a clear view of the unfortunate occurrence from their luxurious ocean view villa

Both rappers could be heard sharing their shock as the yacht disappeared into the waters with no one to save it

Cardi B and Offset recently recorded a video of a yacht sinking while on holiday. The couple couldn't hide their shock as the big boat disappeared from the water's surface.

Cardi B and Offset shared a video of a yacht that sank while they were on vacation. Image: Getty Images and @iamcardib/Twitter

Source: UGC

The Bodak Yellow rapper provided a hilarious commentary that left her millions of followers in stitches as the lux boat slowly sunk in the now-viral video. She said:

"It's sinking! Y'all see that? Y'all see that? Oh my God, they can't do nothing about it. There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone! Bye bye! Bye ... Oh my God, it's gone!"

According to The South African, Cardi B later announced that no one was on the yacht when the incident took place. The publication also revealed that the Grammy award-winning star's video shared on Twitter racked up millions of views. She wrote:

"I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink."

Source: Legit.ng