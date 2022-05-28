The Real Housewives of Lagos show has been an eye opening entertainment for Nigerians as the stars do not hesitate to break into a fight and drag each other

Popular stylist Tiannah and ex-actress Caroline Hutchings left no stone unturned as they took over social media with revelations while dragging each other

Caroline insists that Tiannah knows nothing about her marriage to her ex while the stylist kept dishing out receipts

Popular celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah and former Nollywood star, Caroline Hutchings are two of the stars on the Real Housewives of Lagos show.

The two have sparked reactions on social media as they took their fight from the show to social media while spilling secrets.

Caroline and Tiannah stir reactions with their dirty fight Photo credit: @carolinehutchings/@tiannahsplaceempire

Tiannah and Caroline fight dirty

Through a series of posts the two women called each other out starting with Caroline's failed marriage as she affirmed that Tiannah knows nothing about it.

The fashion designer also pointed out how much of a fake person the ex-actress is and how she took her in during her worst moments.

According to TInana, Caroline sleep in her home with her boyfriend, ate and even cooked to the point that she gave her the ex-actress the courage to leave her distasteful marriage.

The stylist also pointed out how Caroline cost her her engagement and got her thrown out of her home to the point of getting beat up.

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

peters.miracle:

"I believe Toyin"

_favoritelovett:

"Exactly what we subscribe for Bring it on mama

thesoft_skinbaby:

"It is obvious they both have skeleton in their cupboard. These grown women sed why wash your dirty linens outside?"

damilola_otus:

"So Laura was right afterwards........na now toyin won drag Caro....but couldn't support her fnd Laura......make una rest jare."

fabulosgloria:

"It's the "Theatrical costumes" for meBiko Toyin's creations are masterpieces (no joke). Clearly these ladies have a long history with each other. The beef runs beyond what we see on the show (which I have not watched yet)."

Source: Legit.ng