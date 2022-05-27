Rapper Cardi B's husband, Offset , has shared yet another of his wife's epic kitchen fails on social media

, Offset could not help but make fun of his wife who burnt one-half of the c hicken wings she was cooking beyond recognition

c A lot of people have pointed out that Cardi already gave him a heads up with her 'I don't cook or clean' lyric

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, gave her husband Offset a hint about her culinary skills when she sang 'I don't clean, I don't cook" in one of her songs.

Despite that, Offset could not hide his amusement when most of the chicken wings his wife made for him turned into a burnt offering.

Offset shares video of Cardi B's epic kitchen fail Photo credit: @offsetryn

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared, Offset could be heard singing 'shawty burnt the wings' while laughing as he showed the other half of the wings that escaped the burning.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Offset's video

richforever_sa:

"#she told u she don’t cook."

sneakersbynore_trustme:

"I don’t cook… I don’t clean.. I can tell bc you burned them WINGS."

upsinceyesterday:

"Dey prolly taste better tho.. I be loving the burnt part."

tiff_mba:

"Well, she did say I don’t cook, I don’t clean ‍♀️"

areneeme:

"She probably multitasking with them kids and that alone will make you burn sh*it up. At least she cooking dam*mit lol."

jennloe2009:

"So so real…she’s not the only female at her age that can’t cook. Oh well, Cardi…carry on do yo thang"

