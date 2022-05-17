90s icon Mary J. Blige was honoured at this year's Billboard Music Awards for her incredible contributions to music

Mary J. Blige is credited for her unique sound, which became mainstream after the success of her debut album, What's the 411?

The singer gave an empowering acceptance speech in which she embraced the unique personality that the world saw in her music

Family Affair singer, Mary J. Blige, received the Billboard Award icon award for her contributions to the music industry.

The soul singer is credited for making the hip hop soul genre mainstream.

Mary J. Blige accepted a Billboard Music Icon Award for her hip hop soul influence. Image: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Mary explains she was put on the map by legend Puff Daddy's Uptown records when they introduced her to the world as the queen of hip hop soul.

In a clip of her acceptance speech, posted by TheShadeRoom, Mary J Blige explains how it felt when her career started. The singer says that when she was signed, an important cultural shift happened, the artist says:

"It was the begining of a movement, every innercity girl was recognising their own and could relate to everything I was saying."

Acknowledging her influence, Mary says:

"Every female artist that came into the game, wanted to do everything I was doing and still does to this day...I was ghetto fabulous and I still am and people were threatened by that,now everybody wants to be ghetto fabulous"

The award was handed over to Mary J. Blige by another beloved icon, Janet Jackson. Mary later thanked Janet in an Instagram post.

Mary J. Blige's award was well deserved and the clip shows various celebrities cheering for the Real love hitmaker.

On Instagram, the likes of Naomi Campbell and Busta Rhymes cheered Mary on with comment reactions expressing love and appreciation. Rapper Fatjoe later commented on a post congratulating Mary:

"We love you Mary."

Fans appreciated Mary's win, congratulating her and letting her know that she is already an icon.

@iam_jsparks

"My Idol, My Icon"

Agreeing with Mary J. Blige's speech, @reninawrites wrote:

"The very best. The past, the present and the future."

@vincebaries added:

"The blueprint - Now everybody wanna be Ghetto Fabulous!!"

@kizzyzeniba commented:

"You are the best and I am so happy they gave you your flowers! You’re a legend."

Mary J Blige turns 50: 4 Facts about the American R&B veteran

Legit.ng previously reported that Mary Jane Blige is a singer and songwriter who was born on 11 January 1971. She worked very hard in her career and was eventually dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

Mary J made her first appearance as an actress on television on the Jamie Foxx Show in 1998. She has starred in a few films and has also made a number of guest appearances on American television. In 2016, Mary J excited a number of fans when she made an appearance on the series, How to Get Away with Murder.

