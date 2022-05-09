Davido is paying a lot for his second child Hailey's education and he recently bragged about the privilege it affords

The singer threw a beautiful 5th birthday party for his daughter and the venue was filled with 'oyinbo' kids and their parents

Davido in his usual manner could not help but brag as he said one of the parents stood gallantly while he did the same as well

Nigerian singer Davido threw a lavish 5th birthday for his second child, Hailey, who stays outside the country with her mum, Amanda.

Hailey's party was filled with 'oyinbo' kids and their parents who hung around to over see them while they played.

Davido brags about how expensive Hailey's education is Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Davido shared a clip from the kids' play area and he could not help but brag about the quality of parents that brought their children to his daughter's party.

The singer stood beside a white man and in the caption of the post, he pointed out that the man stood gallantly and he did the same as well because they both spend heavily on their children's school fees.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's statement

superwoman9ja:

"Advisable if you can afford it. However premium school fees does not guarantee quality education. Sometimes it’s a rip off."

dread_by_black:

"King of cruise OBO BADDEST."

ehraaad:

"Na person wey get money dey send pikin to premium school."

itisugochukwu:

"Many of us will love to be paying gallant school fees and be rubbing body with better parents. Buhari you see wetin you cause????"

fresh_tinah:

"Give your children the best… no be to born full everywhere."

realjerrymusa:

"Nor be everybody get "premium school fees". Cut your cloth according to your cloth."

