Beyoncé again did not attend this year's Met Gala. The superstar was not among the Hollywood celebs who were part of the 'Gilded Glamour'-themed event.

Beyoncé missed this year's Met Gala and fans were disappointed that they didn't get to see her fab fashion choice yet again.

It has been years since Queen B attended the prestigious ceremony. The US singer last attended the Met Gala in 2016, according to reports.

Elle reported that the Single Ladies hitmaker didn't disclose where she was during the event, but the Daily Mail published pics of the actress and her rapper bae, Jay-Z, arriving in Miami on Monday, 2 May.

The publication reported that Blue Ivy's mom and dad spent some quality time on a private island off the coast of Florida, US.

It has not been reported why Beyoncé has not attended the event for the last few years. The stunner last made a public appearance and posted on social media during her Oscars performance in March.

